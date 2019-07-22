App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Larsen and Toubro Infotech target of Rs 1710: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 1710 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) reported weak Q1FY20 results. Constant currency (CC) revenues grew 1.0% QoQ and 12.9% YoY. Cross currency headwind led to 0.8% QoQ growth in dollar revenues. Revenue growth was led by 2.5% QoQ growth in volumes offset by a dip in realisation. We believe the company’s growth was more inorganic than organic. Digital business now constituting 38.9% of revenues, witnessed growth of 3.4% QoQ and 27.5% YoY in the quarter. Reported EBIT margin declined 318 bps to 16.0% (below our estimate of 16.9%) mainly led by a decline in high-tech, media & entertainment and manufacturing segment.


Outlook


However, near term concerns of client specific challenges and currency headwind prompt us to revise our EPS estimates downwards by ~10-11% in FY20E to FY21E. Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with revised target price of Rs 1,710 (18x FY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.