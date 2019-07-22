Hold Larsen and Toubro Infotech target of Rs 1710: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) reported weak Q1FY20 results. Constant currency (CC) revenues grew 1.0% QoQ and 12.9% YoY. Cross currency headwind led to 0.8% QoQ growth in dollar revenues. Revenue growth was led by 2.5% QoQ growth in volumes offset by a dip in realisation. We believe the company’s growth was more inorganic than organic. Digital business now constituting 38.9% of revenues, witnessed growth of 3.4% QoQ and 27.5% YoY in the quarter. Reported EBIT margin declined 318 bps to 16.0% (below our estimate of 16.9%) mainly led by a decline in high-tech, media & entertainment and manufacturing segment.

Outlook

However, near term concerns of client specific challenges and currency headwind prompt us to revise our EPS estimates downwards by ~10-11% in FY20E to FY21E. Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with revised target price of Rs 1,710 (18x FY21E EPS).

