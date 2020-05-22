App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 1598: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 1598 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


LTI reported strong CC growth of 4.7% QoQ higher than our & street estimates of ~2.5% QoQ CC (Cons: USD growth stood at USD410mn (Ple: USD402mn, Street: USD 400 mn) grew 3.9% QoQ. Strong revenue growth was on account of i) ramp up of recently won multiple large deals in BFS, E&U & Manufacturing vertical, ii) pass thorough revenues (~2%) from manufacturing vertical. The growth was broad-based across verticals and geographies and was led by beyond Top-20 (+9.9% QoQ) accounts. Top-20 clients (+0.2% QoQ) delivered muted revenue growth. The Covid-19 impact on revenues was minimal, helped by lack of exposure to BPOs. EBIT margins further expanded by 50bps despite ~60bps drag from PM Cares fund (adj EBIT margin: 17.3%).


Outlook


We value LTI now on 16x earnings multiple (earlier 14x) to arrive at a changed target price of Rs.1598 (earlier: Rs.1403). LTI is currently trading at 20.7x/17.6x earnings multiple. Valuations curtails upside now. Maintain Hold.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 22, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Hold #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

