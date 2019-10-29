App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 12:11 PM IST

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a strong set of numbers. The operational performance continued to remain healthy at Rs 2509 crore, up 20% YoY on the back of healthy NII growth & stable core fee income. Net interest income (NII) was at Rs 3350 crore, up 24.6% YoY due to an improvement in margins of 41 bps YoY at 4.61%. Other income was flat YoY at Rs 124 crore. Benefit from lower tax rate was more than enough to offset higher provisions on advances of ~Rs 398 crore. Accordingly, PAT was at Rs 1724 crore, up 51% YoY. Overall asset quality broadly remain stable with GNPA ratio at 2.32% (13 bps increase) & NNPA ratio at 0.85% (12 bps increase).


Outlook


Value enrichment remains positive with contribution at 28%. Hence, we maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 1700, based on SOTP valuation. Outcome of tussle between bank and RBI continues to remain key monitorable.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 29, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

