Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1586: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB's s'lone earnings of Rs17.2bn (PLe: 15.5bn) was better than expectations on back of benefit from lower tax rate and decent beat in NII & lower opex. Loan growth further has come off to 15% YoY (12% incl Prime) mainly slower growth from corporate & auto loans. Key positives were (i) strong accretion in retail deposits especially CASA which grew at 21% YoY EOP & 18% YoY on average basis and (ii) strong tailwinds from focus on retail low cost liabilities & benefit from cut in savings rate has helped to reached peak NIMs of 4.6%. Debate continues on growth as risk adjusted margin have been not commensurate and slowing economy has led to uptick in stress as evident in this quarter's asset quality.

Outlook

Given the environment, we retain our HOLD rating with TP of Rs1,586 (unchanged) based on Sep-21 SOTP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.