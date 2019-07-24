App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a healthy set of numbers. The operational performance continue to remain healthy at Rs 2399 crore, up 18% YoY on the back of healthy net interest income (NII) growth & strong core fee income. NII was at Rs 3173 crore, up 22.8% YoY, led by an improvement in margins of 19 bps YoY at 4.49%. Other income grew ~12% YoY to Rs 1305 crore led by treasury gains. Core fee income growth remained steady at 9.4% YoY. Stable provisions on advances at ~Rs 273 crore and controlled operational expense of ~Rs 2079 crore led to robust earnings growth of 32.7% YoY at ~Rs 1360 crore. Overall asset quality remained stable with GNPA ratio at 2.19% & NNPA ratio at 0.73%.


Outlook


However, uncertainty regarding outcome of tussle between bank and RBI is seen to act as a material overhang. Therefore, we maintain our HOLD rating with target at Rs 1500, based on SOTP valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

