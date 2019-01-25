Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 2939 crore, up 22.8% YoY, on back of healthy credit growth of ~24% YoY and improvement in margins of ~13 bps at 4.3%. Core fee income growth remained healthy at 25% YoY to Rs 1038 crore Operational expenses came in a tad higher at Rs 1965 crore, up 21.8% YoY. Operational performance remained healthy with Profit prior to provision (PPP) at Rs 1938 crore. The bank had reversed investment MTM of Rs 272 crore in the quarter Write-back on investment book offset provisions on advances leading to higher PAT at Rs 1291 crore, up 23.6% YoY. Consolidated PAT came in at Rs 1844 crore, up 13.5% YoY Asset quality broadly remained stable with ~8 bps QoQ improvement in GNPA ratio at 2.07% (Rs 4129 crore). Bank continue to remain cautious on pedalling growth in MSME segment Advances growth remains healthy at ~24% YoY. Growth in CV, home loan, small business including personal loans and corporate portfolio remained healthy. Deposit growth came in 18.2% YoY to Rs 213804 crore, with CASA ratio stable at 50.7%.

Outlook

KMB has maintained consistent performance in terms of RoA at 1.7% and RoE of 12-14%. Going ahead, focus on pedalling balance sheet growth, maintaining risk adjusted returns will benefit return ratios. The performance of non-banking businesses (prime, life insurance and AMC business) remains strong on growth & profitability. Value enrichment remains a positive with contribution inching up to 35%. Hence, we maintain our target price of Rs 1400, based on SOTP valuation. However, given ambiguity on outcome of tussle between KMB and RBI and thereby promoter stake dilution, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD.

