App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 2939 crore, up 22.8% YoY, on back of healthy credit growth of ~24% YoY and improvement in margins of ~13 bps at 4.3%. Core fee income growth remained healthy at 25% YoY to Rs 1038 crore Operational expenses came in a tad higher at Rs 1965 crore, up 21.8% YoY. Operational performance remained healthy with Profit prior to provision (PPP) at Rs 1938 crore. The bank had reversed investment MTM of Rs 272 crore in the quarter Write-back on investment book offset provisions on advances leading to higher PAT at Rs 1291 crore, up 23.6% YoY. Consolidated PAT came in at Rs 1844 crore, up 13.5% YoY Asset quality broadly remained stable with ~8 bps QoQ improvement in GNPA ratio at 2.07% (Rs 4129 crore). Bank continue to remain cautious on pedalling growth in MSME segment Advances growth remains healthy at ~24% YoY. Growth in CV, home loan, small business including personal loans and corporate portfolio remained healthy. Deposit growth came in 18.2% YoY to Rs 213804 crore, with CASA ratio stable at 50.7%.


Outlook


KMB has maintained consistent performance in terms of RoA at 1.7% and RoE of 12-14%. Going ahead, focus on pedalling balance sheet growth, maintaining risk adjusted returns will benefit return ratios. The performance of non-banking businesses (prime, life insurance and AMC business) remains strong on growth & profitability. Value enrichment remains a positive with contribution inching up to 35%. Hence, we maintain our target price of Rs 1400, based on SOTP valuation. However, given ambiguity on outcome of tussle between KMB and RBI and thereby promoter stake dilution, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.