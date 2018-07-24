App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1398: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1398 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB's standalone earnings was below expectations with PAT at Rs10.2bn (PLe: Rs11.9bn) growing at modest 12% YoY mainly on back of (i) lower NII with marginally higher cost of funds and (ii) higher MTM provisions on investment book with high non-HTM mix but with lower modified duration. Good opex control, moderate other income and steady asset quality were the positives in the 1Q results. Bank took conscious decision to increase provisions on the SME NPA loans on possible significant deterioration of value of collaterals in the market place than previously estimated in the last one year, but assured that PCR is now at reasonable levels.


Outlook


We increase our TP to Rs1,398 mainly on back of increase in insurance valuation from Rs59 to Rs118/share post the IEV disclosures in Q4FY18 and stretched our multiples slightly on lending business leading to limited upside on valuations front and hence we downgrade to 'HOLD" from ACCUMULATE rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Hold #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.