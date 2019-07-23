Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1385: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB's s'lone earnings of Rs13.6bn (PLe: 13.8bn) was marginally lower mainly on slightly higher provisioning. Key miss was slower loan growth of 18% YoY (15% YoY incl. Auto loans) from +20% YoY for last few quarters, while key positive was continued traction on CASA which on average basis grew by 21% YoY. On non-bank business, Insurance stood out with strong business momentum and earnings and supported by AMC, other businesses were mixed bag and subdued. Bank is in strong position to cautiously gain market share with pricing power, while has been has been gradually creating strong liabilities base but lower ROEs and slowing consumption cycle keeps us from stretching further valuations, leaving no upside.

Outlook

Hence, we retain our HOLD rating with TP of Rs1,385 (unchanged) based on Mar-21 SOTP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.