HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:12 PM IST

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1291: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1291 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB's s'lone earnings of Rs12.9bn (PLe: 12.3bn) saw slight beat on back higher write back in investment provisions and strong NII growth of 23% YoY. Key highlight has been robustness in building CASA franchise which has inching up steadily and also seeing stickiness based on quarterly average basis which has helped strong NIM improvement of 13bps QoQ coupled with loan pricing power improving & MCLR increases. Non-bank business was sluggish in both capital market and auto vehicle, while financial savings subs did well.


Outlook


With the bank currently trading at 3.7x Sep-20 core lending book upside is capped with valuations being best amongst cycles, Hence we retain our Hold rating with TP of Rs1,291 based on 3.2x lending book and SOTP Rs318. Higher upsides and multiples will be driven by solution on promoter holding and further improvement in low cost liabilities and margins.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Hold #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

