Hold Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 1155: Sharekhan

Revenue grew 9.5% y-o-y, as volumes and realisations grew by ~4% each; flagship brand Killer saw revenues surge, while Lawman is yet to recover. Higher cost of goods sold, discounts and trade margins hit gross margins, which along with a rise in S&A expenses caused OPM to plummet; PAT wasn’t affected much by shift to Ind-AS 116. Management guided for high single-digit revenue growth and OPM of above 20% in FY2020; lower corporate tax rate to help earnings grow in double digits.

We maintain our Hold rating with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 1,155.

