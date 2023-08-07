Hold KEC International; target of Rs 645: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

KEC International (KEC) reported healthy performance with consolidated revenue growth of 27.9% YoY and EBITDA margins expansion of 68bps YoY to 5.8%. EBITDA margins are likely to further expand from H2FY23 onwards, with completion of low margin legacy orders and healthy SAE brazil performance. Interest cost as % of sales were at higher level at 3.7% due to higher interest rate and sequential increase in net debt (Rs36.7bn Rs28.7bn in Q4FY24). NWC days stands at 126days as on Q1FY24 and targets to bring it down to 110days by FY24. Management maintained its FY24 guidance for revenue of ~Rs200bn with EBITDA margin of ~7% and order inflows of Rs250bn. We remain positive on KEC for long term given its 1) strong OB, 2) healthy execution momentum, 3) strong T&D outlook and 4) revenue visibility from non-T&D segments like Civil, Railways, Oil & Gas etc.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at PE of 32.1x/15.3x FY24/25E. We revise our FY24/25E by -2%/-3.3%, factoring in higher interest cost and business mix. We revise our TP to Rs645 (Rs578 earlier), valuing it at PE of 15x FY25E (13x earlier), owing to improved domestic T&D outlook and confidence on improving SAE performance. However due to recent sharp run up in stock price we change our rating to ‘Hold’ from Accumulate.

