Hold KEC International; target of Rs 635: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on KEC International

KEC International saw a strong start to FY24, delivering revenue of Rs42.4bn (28% YoY growth), above Consensus/Emkay estimates by 9%/8%, resp. EBITDA came in at Rs2.44bn (45% YoY growth) and PAT for the quarter stood at Rs423mn (37% YoY growth). KEC registered order inflows of Rs45bn (30% YoY growth) and has an order book of Rs301bn (BB ratio: 1.65x). Management has reiterated its FY24 guidance, i.e. revenue exceeding Rs200bn, EBIDTAM at 7%, and order inflow at Rs250bn, on the back of a strong order pipeline. Despite the reduction in debt by Rs3.5bn during Q1FY24, interest cost stands at 3.7% (70bps higher YoY) of revenue, owing to the steep rise in interest rates. Working capital days came down to 126 vis-à-vis 148 days on YoY basis.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD on the stock with June’24 TP of Rs635 based on 17x PE (average +0.5SD). We believe, stock is already factoring in margin improvement.

