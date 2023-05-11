Hold KEC International; target of Rs 555: Sharekhan

hold

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

For Q4FY2023, KEC International Limited’s (KEC) numbers were a mixed bag, wherein sales exceeded our expectations. However, OPM and profitability lagged our estimates due to high raw-material cost and interest cost. Management expects revenue growth of 15% and OPM of ~7% in FY2024. Order inflow is expected to be Rs. 25,000 crore in FY2024 (+11% y-o-y). KEC has a strong order book of Rs. 30,553 crore, with an additional L1 of Rs. 3,500 crore. SAE Brazil has turned EBITDA positive. Debt levels are expected to go down further but will still remain elevated due to working capital requirements.



Outlook

Margin recovery has been below expectations in H2FY2023; and therefore, we await more concrete and consistent margin expansion and improvement in net working capital cycle. Hence, we downgrade the stock from Buy to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 555, considering limited upside from current valuations.

