    Hold KEC International; target of Rs 555: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated May 08, 2023.

    May 11, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

    For Q4FY2023, KEC International Limited’s (KEC) numbers were a mixed bag, wherein sales exceeded our expectations. However, OPM and profitability lagged our estimates due to high raw-material cost and interest cost. Management expects revenue growth of 15% and OPM of ~7% in FY2024. Order inflow is expected to be Rs. 25,000 crore in FY2024 (+11% y-o-y). KEC has a strong order book of Rs. 30,553 crore, with an additional L1 of Rs. 3,500 crore. SAE Brazil has turned EBITDA positive. Debt levels are expected to go down further but will still remain elevated due to working capital requirements.


    Outlook

    Margin recovery has been below expectations in H2FY2023; and therefore, we await more concrete and consistent margin expansion and improvement in net working capital cycle. Hence, we downgrade the stock from Buy to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 555, considering limited upside from current valuations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 11, 2023 01:09 pm