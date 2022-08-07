English
    Hold KEC International; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International


    KEC International (KEC) is one of the EPC majors in key infrastructure sectors such as power T&D, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines and cables. A strategic shift in portfolio from T&D to non-T&D (13% contribution in FY16 increased to 50% in FY22) • T&D diversified across countries with entry in ~20 countries in last five years.



    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value KEC at Rs 475 i.e. 15x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

