Hold KEC International; target of Rs 379: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

KEC International (KEC) is one of the EPC majors in key infrastructure sectors such as power T&D, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines and cables. A strategic shift in portfolio from T&D to non-T&D (13% contribution in FY16 increased to 50% in FY22) • T&D diversified across countries with entry in ~20 countries in last five years.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value KEC at Rs 379 i.e. 15x P/E on FY24E EPS.

