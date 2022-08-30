Hold KEC International; target of Rs 374: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on KEC International

Driven by increasing construction activities in emerging markets, the global construction market, as per a report by Research and Markets, is expected to cross $15 trillion mark in 2022, when compared to $13.6 trillion a year ago. The report pegs the sector to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% to reach $ 22.9 dollars by 2026 driven by rising investments in infrastructure, energy and utilities sectors that would be further buoyed by government support measures. China, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia will account for majority of this growth. KEC’s well-diversified order book stood at Rs. 23,720 crs as on June 30, 2022, excluding L1 positions of over Rs. 8000 crores diversified across businesses, with domestic markets contributing 66% to overall mix. Order intake in Q1FY23 was Rs. 3,472 crs, with 85% secured from domestic markets. The largest contributor to the order intake has been the civil and T&D businesses followed by railways and cables. The civil business has delivered an exemplary performance contributing 36% to overall order intake in Q1FY23, securing orders of over Rs. 1,200 crs across industrial, residential, hydrocarbon, defense and data centre segments primarily driven by gradual revival in the private capex in the industrial and the reality sector. The uptick in order intake has significantly enhanced the order book (including L1) of the civil segment to stand at an all-time high of over Rs. 10,000 crs comprising of turnkey EPC projects from marquee clients.

Outlook

KEC’s robust order book (including L1) position of almost Rs. 31,000 crs as of June 2022 would aid uplift overall revenues by 15.5% and by 12.2% in FY23 and FY24 respectively. Friction in order execution due to external factors coupled with little specialization in execution of complex orders would constrict margins. Working capital stress would barely alleviate pain. Balancing odds, we assign ‘hold’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 374 (previous target Rs 514) based on 18x FY24e EPS.

More Info

At 15:21 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 406.20, down Rs 2.40, or 0.59 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 411.50 and an intraday low of Rs 403.10.

It was trading with volumes of 17,499 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 32,004 shares, a decrease of -45.32 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.51 percent or Rs 2.10 at Rs 408.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 550.00 and 52-week low Rs 345.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.15 percent below its 52-week high and 17.69 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,442.93 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KEC International - 300822 -cd