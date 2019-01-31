App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold KEC International; target of Rs 265: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International


KEC reported Q3FY19 results that were below our estimates. KEC continued its strong performance in railways and civil business while T&D business growth remained sluggish Revenues were at Rs 2646.6 crore up 10% on a YoY basis, below our estimate of Rs 2715.9 crore. T&D business grew marginally by 2.0% to Rs 1563 crore while railways & civil segments reported revenues at Rs 551 crore, up 164.6%, and Rs 110 crore, up 27% YoY (amid low base), respectively. Cable business grew 13.7% to Rs 310 crore During Q3FY19, KEC’s order inflow was at Rs 3011 crore while YTD inflow was at Rs 11530 crore, which mainly came from T&D (68%) and railways (18%) with L1 position in Rs 1810 crore orders EBITDA margins came in at 10.6% (better than our estimate of 10.3%), which was an improvement of 40 bps YoY. Interest cost increased 41.3% YoY to Rs 85.7 crore PAT was at Rs 112.3 crore (below our estimate of Rs 126.7 crore) with marginal growth of 0.4% on a YoY basis.


Outlook


However, in light of upcoming general elections and expected moderation in order inflows across the sector, we value KEC at 11.5x P/E on FY20E EPS to arrive at a fair value of Rs 265 and change our rating from BUY to HOLD. Key risk includes: slow pick-up in execution of T&D backlog and rise in interest costs, which would impact profitability.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #KEC International #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.