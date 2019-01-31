Hold KEC International; target of Rs 265: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

KEC reported Q3FY19 results that were below our estimates. KEC continued its strong performance in railways and civil business while T&D business growth remained sluggish Revenues were at Rs 2646.6 crore up 10% on a YoY basis, below our estimate of Rs 2715.9 crore. T&D business grew marginally by 2.0% to Rs 1563 crore while railways & civil segments reported revenues at Rs 551 crore, up 164.6%, and Rs 110 crore, up 27% YoY (amid low base), respectively. Cable business grew 13.7% to Rs 310 crore During Q3FY19, KEC’s order inflow was at Rs 3011 crore while YTD inflow was at Rs 11530 crore, which mainly came from T&D (68%) and railways (18%) with L1 position in Rs 1810 crore orders EBITDA margins came in at 10.6% (better than our estimate of 10.3%), which was an improvement of 40 bps YoY. Interest cost increased 41.3% YoY to Rs 85.7 crore PAT was at Rs 112.3 crore (below our estimate of Rs 126.7 crore) with marginal growth of 0.4% on a YoY basis.

Outlook

However, in light of upcoming general elections and expected moderation in order inflows across the sector, we value KEC at 11.5x P/E on FY20E EPS to arrive at a fair value of Rs 265 and change our rating from BUY to HOLD. Key risk includes: slow pick-up in execution of T&D backlog and rise in interest costs, which would impact profitability.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.