Hold Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

Kansai is the global leader in industrial coatings (automotive). However, in the last 10 years, it has increased its decorative paint mix to 55% of its total topline. Currently, Kansai is the third largest decorative paint player in India. Strong distribution network of ~28,000 dealers across the country with 75-80% penetration of tinting machine • In the last two years, KNL has increased its total paint manufacturing capacity by 28% to 5.3 lakh tonnes at an investment of ~Rs 1100 crore.

Outlook

We change our rating on stock from REDUCE to HOLD. We value Kansai at Rs 560 i.e. 42x P/E on FY24E EPS.

