    Hold Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


    Kansai is the global leader in industrial coatings (automotive). However, in the last 10 years, it has increased its decorative paint mix to 55% of its total topline. Currently, Kansai is the third largest decorative paint player in India. Strong distribution network of ~28,000 dealers across the country with 75-80% penetration of tinting machine • In the last two years, KNL has increased its total paint manufacturing capacity by 28% to 5.3 lakh tonnes at an investment of ~Rs 1100 crore.


    Outlook


    We change our rating on stock from REDUCE to HOLD. We value Kansai at Rs 560 i.e. 42x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
