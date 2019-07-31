Hold Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac’s (KNL) Q1FY20 aggregate performance was split between a strong decorative segment (with volume growth of ~13% YoY) and weak industrial segment performance (volume de-growth of ~5% YoY). We believe the company reported aggregate volume growth of 5% YoY during Q1FY20 with a marginal hike in realisation owing to a change in product mix. While this has helped maintain gross margin, the solid cut in other expenditure during the period helped in expansion in EBITDA margin by ~100 bps YoY (vs. our expectation of decline of ~200 bps YoY). Moderate topline growth coupled with expansion in EBITDA margin helped in PAT growth of ~6% YoY at Rs 148 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 124 crore). We believe strong demand of decorative paint would help drive revenue growth for KNL while margin pressure would ease owing to passing on of inflationary cost with a favourable product mix.

Outlook

We model revenue CAGR of 13% led by ~9% volume CAGR in FY19-21E led by decorative paint segment. Price hikes coupled with a favourable mix would lead to an expansion in EBITDA margin from FY19 onwards. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 470/share.

