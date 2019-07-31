App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


Kansai Nerolac’s (KNL) Q1FY20 aggregate performance was split between a strong decorative segment (with volume growth of ~13% YoY) and weak industrial segment performance (volume de-growth of ~5% YoY). We believe the company reported aggregate volume growth of 5% YoY during Q1FY20 with a marginal hike in realisation owing to a change in product mix. While this has helped maintain gross margin, the solid cut in other expenditure during the period helped in expansion in EBITDA margin by ~100 bps YoY (vs. our expectation of decline of ~200 bps YoY). Moderate topline growth coupled with expansion in EBITDA margin helped in PAT growth of ~6% YoY at Rs 148 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 124 crore). We believe strong demand of decorative paint would help drive revenue growth for KNL while margin pressure would ease owing to passing on of inflationary cost with a favourable product mix.


Outlook


We model revenue CAGR of 13% led by ~9% volume CAGR in FY19-21E led by decorative paint segment. Price hikes coupled with a favourable mix would lead to an expansion in EBITDA margin from FY19 onwards. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 470/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Recommendations

