Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria’s sales volumes grew 9.6% YoY to 19.64 MSM in Q1FY20. Topline grew 6.5% YoY to Rs 700.0 crore. EBITDA margin was flattish QoQ at 15.1%. PAT grew 11.9% YoY to Rs 51.0 crore on account of lower–than-expected operating performance and higher depreciation & interest expenses (Kajaria adopted Ind-As 116 for lease rental accounting, effective April 1, 2019).

Outlook

We downgrade the stock to HOLD with a target price of Rs 515/share (25x FY21E EPS).

