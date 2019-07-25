App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria’s sales volumes grew 9.6% YoY to 19.64 MSM in Q1FY20. Topline grew 6.5% YoY to Rs 700.0 crore. EBITDA margin was flattish QoQ at 15.1%. PAT grew 11.9% YoY to Rs 51.0 crore on account of lower–than-expected operating performance and higher depreciation & interest expenses (Kajaria adopted Ind-As 116 for lease rental accounting, effective April 1, 2019).


Outlook


We downgrade the stock to HOLD with a target price of Rs 515/share (25x FY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 11:01 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations

