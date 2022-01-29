MARKET NEWS

    Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1370: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a target price of Rs 1370 in its research report dated January 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 29, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


    Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India with current annual capacity of 70.4 mn. square metre. Apart from earlier announced capex of Rs 250 crore on tiles in FY22, it is adding 5 MSM greenfield GVT capacity in FY23 (revenue potential - Rs 400 crore) & Rs 80 crore capex in sanitaryware segment.


    Outlook


    While we like Kajaria as a solid play on tiles, we await better entry price and maintain HOLD, with gas price rise being a key risk on margins ahead. We value Kajaria at Rs 1370/share, at 38x FY24 P/E.

    At 17:30 Kajaria Ceramics was quoting at Rs 1,316.25, up Rs 44.30, or 3.48 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,320.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,285.20.

    It was trading with volumes of 5,528 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 8,718 shares, a decrease of -36.59 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.33 percent or Rs 16.70 at Rs 1,271.95.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,379.00 and 52-week low Rs 805.70 on 19 January, 2022 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 4.39 percent below its 52-week high and 63.63 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 20,955.23 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 08:38 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.