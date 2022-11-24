English
    Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


    Jyothy labs (JLL) is an FMCG company with a presence in fabric whiteners, detergents, dishwashing products, household insecticides (HI) & personal care products. It has leading brand Ujala in fabric whitener with 83.7% market share and a sizeable dish washing & HI business with mid-teens market share. The company has 23 manufacturing facilities in India. Its pan-India distribution reach is close to 3.0 million outlets with direct reach of 1.0 million. Its major brands include Ujala & Henko in fabric care, Exo & Pril, in dishwashing, Margo in soaps and Maxo in HI categories.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 205, valuing the business at 26x FY24 earnings.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jyothy Laboratories - 14 -11-2022 - icici
