you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


Jyothy Labs (JLL)’s revenue grew 8.5% to Rs 464.2 crore fully led by 8.3% YoY volume growth as 13.1% YoY growth in fabric care and 8.6% YoY growth in dishwashing segment supported topline growth. However, household insecticides (HI) segment contracted by 1.2% YoY impacted by delayed monsoon in key states and high competitive intensity from unorganised incense stick players. EBITDA margins remained flat at 17% during the quarter as a decline in other overheads to sales (129 bps) on account of Ind-AS accounting, was offset by higher investment towards A&P spend to sales by 67 bps. PAT increased 17.4% YoY to Rs 53.2 crore benefitting from lower tax rates.


Outlook


Moreover, lower presence in high growing north India market also put the company in a relatively disadvantageous position. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 185/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 29, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Jyothy Laboratories #Recommendations

