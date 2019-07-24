Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories

Jyothy Labs’ (JLL) revenues during Q1FY20 grew 2.3% YoY to Rs 411.6 crore impacted by slower growth in the dishwashing segment and de-growth in household insecticides (HI) segment. Volume growth was slower at 5.6% due to high base and tapering growth in rural regions. However, personal care segment YoY growth of 13% was impressive whereas fabric care grew 5.4% for the quarter. EBITDA margins expanded 144 bps to 15.9% driven by 72 bps saving in gross margins and 143 bps saving in other overheads to sales. Net profit increased 10.9% to Rs 35.9 crore impacted by one-off exceptional expense of Rs 3.8 crore related to a change in brand identity. Adjusting for exceptional item, net profit increased 20.9% YoY.

Outlook

Moreover, lower presence in high growing north India market also put company in relatively disadvantageous position. We downgrade our recommendation on the stock from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 180 per share.

