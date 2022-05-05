 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Just Dial; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

May 05, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Just Dial with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Just Dial

Just Dial (JDL) generates revenues from advertisers on various subscription and fee-based packages. • Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 67% stake in JDL • JDL’s launch of B2B platform will be a key revenue driver in the long run.

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value JDL at Rs 900 i.e. 23x P/E on FY24E EPS.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Just Dial #Recommendations
first published: May 5, 2022 02:01 pm
