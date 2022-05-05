Hold Just Dial; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Just Dial

Just Dial (JDL) generates revenues from advertisers on various subscription and fee-based packages. • Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 67% stake in JDL • JDL’s launch of B2B platform will be a key revenue driver in the long run.

Outlook

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value JDL at Rs 900 i.e. 23x P/E on FY24E EPS.

