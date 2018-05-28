Hold Just Dial; target of Rs 540: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Just Dial

Just Dial (JD) reported 4QFY18 revenues in-line with our estimates. However, EBITDA was below estimates due to a strong sales headcount addition even as a rationalisation of other costs, including advertising and promotion (A&P), continued. JD has expanded the cold-calling sales team by 23% over the last two quarters to drive penetration in tier 2/3 cities.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain our soft revenue growth outlook though the management is hopeful of acceleration in FY19; flow-through of the 4QFY18 cost structure drives 2%/3% cut in our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates. While our structural concerns appear priced in the stock’s 19% YTD U/P, we see no reasons to revisit our caution. Maintain HOLD.

