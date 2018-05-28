App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Just Dial; target of Rs 540: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Just Dial with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Just Dial

Just Dial (JD) reported 4QFY18 revenues in-line with our estimates. However, EBITDA was below estimates due to a strong sales headcount addition even as a rationalisation of other costs, including advertising and promotion (A&P), continued. JD has expanded the cold-calling sales team by 23% over the last two quarters to drive penetration in tier 2/3 cities.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain our soft revenue growth outlook though the management is hopeful of acceleration in FY19; flow-through of the 4QFY18 cost structure drives 2%/3% cut in our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates. While our structural concerns appear priced in the stock’s 19% YTD U/P, we see no reasons to revisit our caution. Maintain HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Just Dial #Recommendations

