 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Jubilant Pharmova; target of Rs 395: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Nov 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jubilant Pharmova with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Pharmova

Jubilant Pharmova is engaged in specialty pharmaceuticals, CDMO, generics, drug discovery and proprietary novel drug businesses. In specialty pharmaceuticals, it is the third largest radiopharmaceutical manufacturer with second largest commercial radio pharmacy network in US. It is the second biggest player in the allergenic extract market in the US • In CDMO (CMO, APIs) Jubilant is engaged in CMO of sterile injectables, ophthalmics, otics and ointments, creams and liquids • Revenue break-up (Q2FY23)- Generics - 10%, specialty pharma – 51%, CDMO sterile injectable – 19 % and CRDMO (CDMO-API + Drug Discovery) – 20%.

Outlook

We upgrade from REDUCE to HOLD but continue to maintain our neutral stance due to 1) negative operating leverage in generics amid regulatory overhang and 2) weak return ratios. We continue to monitor traction from specialty pharmaceuticals & CRDMO. Valued at Rs 395 i.e. 12x FY24E EPS of Rs 32.8.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Jubilant Pharmova - 31-10-2022 - icici

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Jubilant Pharmova #Recommendations
first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.