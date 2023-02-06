Hold Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 480 : Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

JUBI’s Q3 EBITDA/PAT was ~10/30% lower than our and street estimates, owing to 1- 3% miss on topline, ~180bps miss on EBITDA margin and higher depreciation on unwinding of Ekdum/ChefBoss businesses. The EBITDA miss was on account of the ~7% decline in average revenue/store and ~200bps gross-margin decline despite two rounds of price hikes. JUBI attributed the weakness in growth to reduction in productvalue proposition in consumer minds and better dining experience at purlieu newcompetitor stores. JUBI is attempting to revive growth with launch of its Rs49 everyday-value [EDV] offer as well as marketing & reimaging of old stores. Although growth in Dec-22 picked up from the Nov-22 weakness, the uncertain demand environment persists, as per JUBI. Network expansion remained on track, with addition of 59/193 Domino’s outlets in Q3/9M, respectively. We cut our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 12-15%, led by a 100-150bps margin cut and higher depreciation on account of investments in store reimaging and back-end kitchens.

Outlook

The stock has seen healthy correction, but we await unfolding of early improvement trends before turning constructive; we maintain HOLD, with revised Mar-24 TP of Rs480/share (based on 45x FY24E EPS).

