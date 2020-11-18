PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 2290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 2290 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


We are increasing FY21/22/23 EPS by 12.5%/4%/1.6% as Dominos has almost returned to normalcy (96.2% in Oct’20) and is likely to emerge stronger from Covid 19 scenario given 1) Sharp recovery in delivery and takeaway (5.8% and 49.8% YoY) 2) lower competition as several smaller players have gone out of business 3) closure of dine in focused 105 stores which will be replaced by smaller stores with effecective focus on delivery and takeaway 4) Delivery charge of Rs30/order which will hep improve margins in longer term. We believe JUBI will enjoy higher margins post Covid given benefits of 1) delivery charge 2) exit from loss making 105 stores 3) lower lease rentals post negotiation and 4) Cost benefit due to higher variable part in manpower cost, lower wastge and low energy cost. Increase in contribution of Online orders has helped offset lower dine in sales and launch of delivery and pick facility will further reduce contribution of Dine in.


Outlook


However we expect a slow recovery incrementally as IPL season recovery of 97% in October does not look exciting and unlock and impact of consumer fatigue on increasing availaibility of food options as normalcy returns. We value the stock at 46xFY23 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs2290. We assign Hold rating and recommend accumulation although returns could be backended.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Hold #Jubilant Foodworks #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.