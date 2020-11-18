Hold Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 2290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

We are increasing FY21/22/23 EPS by 12.5%/4%/1.6% as Dominos has almost returned to normalcy (96.2% in Oct’20) and is likely to emerge stronger from Covid 19 scenario given 1) Sharp recovery in delivery and takeaway (5.8% and 49.8% YoY) 2) lower competition as several smaller players have gone out of business 3) closure of dine in focused 105 stores which will be replaced by smaller stores with effecective focus on delivery and takeaway 4) Delivery charge of Rs30/order which will hep improve margins in longer term. We believe JUBI will enjoy higher margins post Covid given benefits of 1) delivery charge 2) exit from loss making 105 stores 3) lower lease rentals post negotiation and 4) Cost benefit due to higher variable part in manpower cost, lower wastge and low energy cost. Increase in contribution of Online orders has helped offset lower dine in sales and launch of delivery and pick facility will further reduce contribution of Dine in.

Outlook

However we expect a slow recovery incrementally as IPL season recovery of 97% in October does not look exciting and unlock and impact of consumer fatigue on increasing availaibility of food options as normalcy returns. We value the stock at 46xFY23 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs2290. We assign Hold rating and recommend accumulation although returns could be backended.

