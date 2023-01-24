Hold JSW Steel; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel is one of the leading integrated steel companies in India. It has a strategic collaboration with global leader JFE Steel of Japan, enabling JSW to access new and state-of-the art technologies to produce and offer high value special steel products to its customers. JSW Steel’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 MTPA • JSW Steel is the only Indian steel company to be ranked among the top 15 global steel producers by World Steel Dynamics for 13 consecutive years.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. On the back of an improving operating environment, we upward revise our EV/EBITDA multiple to 7x (from 6.5x earlier). We value JSW Steel at Rs 825, 7x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

