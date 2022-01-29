Hold JSW Steel; target of Rs 725: ICICI Direct

live bse live

JSW Steel is one of the leading integrated steel companies in India. It has a strategic collaboration with global leader JFE Steel of Japan, enabling JSW to access new and state-of-the art technologies to produce and offer high value special steel products to its customers. JSW Steel’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 MTPA • JSW Steel is the only Indian steel company to be ranked among the top 10 global steel producers by World Steel Dynamics for 10 consecutive years.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value JSW Steel at Rs 725, based on SoTP valuation.

At 17:30 JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 627.95, up Rs 2.20, or 0.35 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 645.55 and an intraday low of Rs 625.95.

It was trading with volumes of 116,745 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 168,139 shares, a decrease of -30.57 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.82 percent or Rs 5.20 at Rs 625.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 776.50 and 52-week low Rs 356.00 on 06 August, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.13 percent below its 52-week high and 76.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 151,789.36 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

