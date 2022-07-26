English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold JSW Steel; target of Rs 565: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel


    JSW Steel is one of the leading integrated steel companies in India. It has a strategic collaboration with global leader JFE Steel of Japan, enabling JSW to access new and state-of-the art technologies to produce and offer high value special steel products to its customers. JSW Steel’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 MTPA • JSW Steel is the only Indian steel company to be ranked among the top 15 global steel producers by World Steel Dynamics for 13 consecutive years since 2008.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value JSW Steel at Rs 565, 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    JSW Steel - 250722 -icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #JSW Steel #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.