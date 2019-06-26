Hold JSW Steel; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported a better-than-expected performance in Q4FY19 wherein topline, EBITDA and PAT came in higher than our estimate. Better-than-expected sales volumes led to the beat. On a standalone basis, JSW Steel reported sales volume of 4.29 million tonnes (MT) (higher than our estimate of 4 MT). Consolidated sales volume was at 4.31 MT. Subsequently consolidated topline was at Rs 22368 crore (up 10% QoQ, 5% YoY, higher than our estimate of Rs 21048.5 crore). Standalone EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 10119/tonne (marginally higher than our estimate of Rs 10000/tonne in Q4FY19, Rs 12060/tonne in Q3FY19 and Rs 11950/tonne in Q4FY18). Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 4440 crore (down 1% QoQ, 16% YoY, albeit higher than our estimate of Rs 4100 crore). Ensuing consolidated PAT was at Rs 1495 crore (higher than our estimate of Rs 1402.8 crore).

Outlook

JSW has chalked out a significant capacity expansion plan wherein it plans to incur a capex to the tune of ~Rs 34300 crore in the next three years (bulk of capex of ~Rs 32000 crore to be spent in FY20E and FY21E). This is expected to increase JSW Steel’s leverage in the current scenario of trade conflict between the US and China. We introduce our FY21E and value the stock on an SoTP basis thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 286. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.

