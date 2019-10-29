Hold JSW Steel; target of Rs 235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel
JSW Steel reported a subdued set of operational numbers in Q2FY20 on the back of lower-than-expected sales realisations. Sales realisations were down 16% YoY, 9.5% QoQ. PAT was aided by deferred tax credit. On a standalone basis, JSW Steel reported sales volume of 3.60 MT (our estimate: 3.65 MT). Subsequently, consolidated operating topline (excluding the government grant income) was at Rs 17106 crore (our estimate: Rs 18244.7 crore). In Q2FY20, JSW Steel received income to the tune of Rs 466 crore with respect to government grant income with respect to VAT/GST incentive relating to earlier years. Standalone adjusted EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 6472/tonne (our estimate of Rs 7250/tonne). Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was at Rs 2265 crore (our estimate of Rs 2694.6 crore). On a consolidated basis, JSW Steel reported deferred tax write-back of Rs 1976 crore. This aided consolidated PAT, which came in at Rs 2536 crore.
Outlook
On the back of muted Q2FY20, we downward revise our FY20E EBITDA/tonne estimate to Rs 8000/tonne (from Rs 8500/tonne earlier) and Rs 8500/tonne for FY21E (from Rs 8750/tonne earlier). In the current challenging scenario, the declining trend seen in coking coal prices would act as a silver lining. This would aid steel spreads (EBITDA/tonne) to inch higher from Q2FY20 levels. We value the stock on an SoTP basis thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 235. We maintain our HOLD recommendation.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .