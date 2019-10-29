Hold JSW Steel; target of Rs 235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported a subdued set of operational numbers in Q2FY20 on the back of lower-than-expected sales realisations. Sales realisations were down 16% YoY, 9.5% QoQ. PAT was aided by deferred tax credit. On a standalone basis, JSW Steel reported sales volume of 3.60 MT (our estimate: 3.65 MT). Subsequently, consolidated operating topline (excluding the government grant income) was at Rs 17106 crore (our estimate: Rs 18244.7 crore). In Q2FY20, JSW Steel received income to the tune of Rs 466 crore with respect to government grant income with respect to VAT/GST incentive relating to earlier years. Standalone adjusted EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 6472/tonne (our estimate of Rs 7250/tonne). Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was at Rs 2265 crore (our estimate of Rs 2694.6 crore). On a consolidated basis, JSW Steel reported deferred tax write-back of Rs 1976 crore. This aided consolidated PAT, which came in at Rs 2536 crore.

Outlook

On the back of muted Q2FY20, we downward revise our FY20E EBITDA/tonne estimate to Rs 8000/tonne (from Rs 8500/tonne earlier) and Rs 8500/tonne for FY21E (from Rs 8750/tonne earlier). In the current challenging scenario, the declining trend seen in coking coal prices would act as a silver lining. This would aid steel spreads (EBITDA/tonne) to inch higher from Q2FY20 levels. We value the stock on an SoTP basis thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 235. We maintain our HOLD recommendation.

