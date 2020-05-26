Hold JSW Steel; target of Rs 190: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported an operationally steady Q4FY20 performance. However, reported PAT was impacted by exceptional expense of Rs 805 crore during the quarter. On a standalone basis, the company reported sales volume of 3.7 million tonnes (MT) (down 14% YoY, 8% QoQ), higher than our estimate of 3.6 MT. Consolidated operating topline was at Rs 17887 crore (down 20% YoY, 1% YoY, our estimate of Rs 17178.3 crore). Standalone reported EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 8703/tonne (Rs 10119 per tonne in Q4FY19 and Rs 5598 per tonne in Q3FY20, our estimate of Rs 6750/tonne). Higher gross profit margins aided the EBITDA/tonne performance. Standalone EBITDA was at Rs 3220 crore while consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 2975 crore (up 21% QoQ, down 33% YoY, our estimate Rs 2659 crore). The muted performance from overseas subsidiaries adversely impacted consolidated operations wherein consolidated EBITDA came in lower than standalone EBITDA. For consolidated operations, the company reported exceptional expense to the tune of Rs 805 crore. Ensuing consolidated PAT for Q4FY20 was at Rs 187 crore (flattish QoQ, down 87% YoY, our estimate of Rs 332.8 crore).

Outlook

JSW Steel reported a steady operational performance for Q4FY20 on the back of higher-than-expected gross profit margins. During Q4FY20, for the standalone operations, raw materials costs per tonne were at Rs 19662/tonne (Rs 25051/tonne in Q4FY19 and Rs 21489/tonne in Q3FY20). However, going forward, FY21 is likely to be challenging for the Indian steel sector on account of Covid19 related concerns resulting in muted steel demand (especially H1FY21). We value the stock on an SoTP basis thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 190. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

