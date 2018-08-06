App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold JSW Energy; target of Rs 72: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 72 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
JM Financial's research report on JSW Energy


JSW Energy (JSWEL)’s 1QFY19 net profit came in at INR 2.3bn, flat YoY, despite a 37% YoY fall in merchant volumes, mainly due to the effective tax rate falling to 10% (vs. 34% in 1QFY18), from deferred tax benefits. Net generation fell 5% YoY with merchant volumes declining 37%YoY to 1,147MUs on account of a) low utilisation of its Vijaynagar merchant plants, b) lower water availability and hence fall in hydro PLFs at 51% (vs. 78% in 1QFY18) and c) increase in long-term PPAs to 100% of capacity in the HBPCL plant (reduced merchant component). However, improved merchant rates, which led to average realisations growing 11% YoY, helped offset the fall in power generation. Fuel costs increased 24% YoY, with a rise in international coal prices (at c. USD 85/t in Jun’18), coupled with a depreciating INR resulting in a 28% decline in pre-tax profits. The core power business continues to suffer from a) depressed PLFs and b) volatile merchant realisations with c) hazy visibility on PPAs for imported coal based capacities given rising fuel costs.


Outlook


Despite optimistic assumptions of 75%-80% PLFs with INR 4/kWh merchant rates and long-term coal costs of USD60/T (vs. USD80 currently), we find limited upside. Potential benefits from blending 50% domestic coal may be eaten away by competitive intensity in auctions and &lt;INR 4/kWh prices in future PPAs (see our note on bank recap impact on Power NPAs). We maintain HOLD


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #JSW Energy #Recommendations

