you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold JM Financial; target of Rs 65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JM Financial with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated May 12, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on JM Financial


JM Financial is a diversified financial group engaged in various businesses providing a host of services including mortgage lending (wholesale and retail), distress asset management (ARC), investment banking, wealth management & securities (IWS) and AMC. Moderation in advances, witnessed in last several quarters, continued further with ~18% YoY decline to Rs 11531 crore. Mortgage book comprised Rs 7342 crore, Rs 3880 crore towards capital markets, corporate/promoter funding. In capital markets, volume stayed healthy with market share in overall ADTO at 0.85% & 2.13% share in cash ADTO. Despite decline in equity markets, AUM of AMC increased in Q4FY20 to Rs 6109 crore, primarily led by accretion in debt schemes, though equity AUM saw a decline of ~42% YoY to Rs 3285 crore.


Outlook


Hence, we stay cautious on business outlook. Thus, earning is expected to stay muted at ~2% CAGR in FY21-22E to Rs 564 crore. The stock currently trades at 9.5x FY22E EPS, ~0.7 P/BV FY22E. Maintain HOLD with TP of Rs 65 (SOTP valuation).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 13, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #JM Financial #Recommendations

