Hold JK Tyres and Industries; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

On a consolidated basis, revenues were at Rs 2,440 crore (up 35% YoY), vs. our estimate of Rs 2,164 crore. Revenue from India (adjusting excise duty) increased ~36.4% YoY to Rs 2,137 crore (volume of standalone business grew 35% YoY to ~96,000 MT) while revenue from Mexican operation grew ~21% YoY to Rs 345 crore (with volume growth of 20% YoY to ~16,000 MT) The EBITDA margin came in at 13.3% (down 108 bps QoQ) vs. our estimate of 14.4%. We believe higher crude derivatives raw material impacted gross margin, which declined 45 bps QoQ. Further, other expense also increased 72 bps YoY but the same was partly offset by lower employee expense, down 9 bps QoQ It reported exceptional expense of Rs 24 crore (unfavourable exchange fluctuation of Rs 22 crore and VRS of Rs 2 crore) Reported PAT (after minority interest) was at Rs 64 crore (vs. loss of Rs 108 crore in Q1FY18) against our estimate of Rs 100 crore On the standalone front, revenues grew 44% YoY to Rs 1887 crore while margin contracted 78 bps QoQ to 11.6%. PAT was at Rs 68 crore,

Outlook

JKTIL is well placed to benefit from the demand recovery thereby driving its revenue in coming months. Further, we await clarity on fund raising plans (via debt or equity as the former will result in higher interest outgo while the later will dilute earnings). Thus, we value JKTIL at 4.8x FY20E EV/EBITDA with a target price of Rs 120 and a HOLD recommendation.

