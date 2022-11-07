Hold JK Tyre and Industries; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyre and Industries

JK Tyre (JKT) is a leading tyre manufacturer with annual capacity pegged at 6.2 lakh MT. It serves various automotive segments via India, Mexico plants with dominance in truck/bus radial (TBR) space domestically. FY22 segment mix – truck/bus ~55%, PCR ~26%, 2-W, 3-W ~4% • FY22 channel mix – aftermarket ~59%, OEM ~20%, exports ~21%.

Outlook

With high leverage on b/s and limited scope of b/s de-leveraging in the near term amid fresh capex spend we maintain HOLD rating on the stock. Building in RM price decline benefits, we now value JKT at Rs 180 i.e. ~5.6x EV/EBITDA on FY24E basis (earlier target price Rs 135).

