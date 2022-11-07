English
    Hold JK Tyre and Industries; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Tyre and Industries with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 07, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyre and Industries


    JK Tyre (JKT) is a leading tyre manufacturer with annual capacity pegged at 6.2 lakh MT. It serves various automotive segments via India, Mexico plants with dominance in truck/bus radial (TBR) space domestically. FY22 segment mix – truck/bus ~55%, PCR ~26%, 2-W, 3-W ~4% • FY22 channel mix – aftermarket ~59%, OEM ~20%, exports ~21%.


    Outlook


    With high leverage on b/s and limited scope of b/s de-leveraging in the near term amid fresh capex spend we maintain HOLD rating on the stock. Building in RM price decline benefits, we now value JKT at Rs 180 i.e. ~5.6x EV/EBITDA on FY24E basis (earlier target price Rs 135).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    JK Tyre & Industries - 05-11-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 7, 2022 07:00 pm