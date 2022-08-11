Hold JK Tyre and Industries: target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyre and Industries

JK Tyre (JKT) is a leading tyre manufacturer with annual capacity pegged at 5.97 lakh MT. It serves various automotive segments via India, Mexico plants with dominance in truck/bus radial (TBR) space domestically. FY22 segment mix – truck/bus ~55%, PCR ~26%, 2-W, 3-W ~4% • FY22 channel mix – aftermarket ~59%, OEM ~20%, exports ~21%.

Outlook

With muted margin commentary due to elevated commodity costs along with limited b/s de-leveraging due to fresh capex spend, we maintain HOLD rating and await margin recovery before turning decisively positive. Revising our estimates, we now value JKT at Rs 135 i.e. 6x EV/EBITDA on FY24E basis (earlier target price Rs 120).

JK Tyre & Industries - 100822 -ic