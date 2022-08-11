English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold JK Tyre and Industries: target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Tyre and Industries with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyre and Industries


    JK Tyre (JKT) is a leading tyre manufacturer with annual capacity pegged at 5.97 lakh MT. It serves various automotive segments via India, Mexico plants with dominance in truck/bus radial (TBR) space domestically. FY22 segment mix – truck/bus ~55%, PCR ~26%, 2-W, 3-W ~4% • FY22 channel mix – aftermarket ~59%, OEM ~20%, exports ~21%.


    Outlook


    With muted margin commentary due to elevated commodity costs along with limited b/s de-leveraging due to fresh capex spend, we maintain HOLD rating and await margin recovery before turning decisively positive. Revising our estimates, we now value JKT at Rs 135 i.e. 6x EV/EBITDA on FY24E basis (earlier target price Rs 120).


    

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    JK Tyre & Industries - 100822 -ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #JK Tyre and Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 04:32 pm
