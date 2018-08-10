Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 339: Geojit

Geojit's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) is part of JK group mainly focused in North, West and Eastern regions of India with a consolidated capacity of 12.5MT. Q1FY19 revenue grew mere 2.5%YoY due to flat growth in volumes and 2.5% YoY growth in realisation. Low realisation was due to pricing pressure witnessed in North in the non-trade segment and the competition impacted volumes also.

Outlook

Factoring continued pressure in volumes and cost, we downgrade our rating to Hold (from Buy) by valuing at EV/EBITDA of 9x for standalone and arrive at a target of Rs339 (earlier Rs.418).

