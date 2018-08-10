App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 339: Geojit

Geojit Research recommended hold rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 339 in its research report dated August 07, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) is part of JK group mainly focused in North, West and Eastern regions of India with a consolidated capacity of 12.5MT. Q1FY19 revenue grew mere 2.5%YoY due to flat growth in volumes and 2.5% YoY growth in realisation. Low realisation was due to pricing pressure witnessed in North in the non-trade segment and the competition impacted volumes also.


Outlook


Factoring continued pressure in volumes and cost, we downgrade our rating to Hold (from Buy) by valuing at EV/EBITDA of 9x for standalone and arrive at a target of Rs339 (earlier Rs.418).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Geojit #Hold #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.