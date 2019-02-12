Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 320: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) reported Q3FY19 earnings below our estimates due to higher than expected costs. JKLC’s investments in Waste Heat recovery (WHR) plant at Durg, Chhattisgarh unit and other cost rationalization programs at other plants failed to expand margins due to weak prices. The outlook on prices in its key markets (North, Gujarat and East) remains weak due to continuous capacity addition, intense competition and revival of capacities under distress. Marginal increase of Rs3-5/bag in its selected markets in the peak season of activity vindicates our weak price outlook in its regions. Hence, we expect margins to remain under pressure with EBITDA/t at Rs500 in FY20e despite cost savings from investments made on CPP, WHR and 0.6mtpa grinding unit in Odisha.

Outlook

We maintain Hold with TP of Rs320 (earlier Rs340) downgrading assigned EV/EBITDA multiple from earlier 9.5x to 9.0x FY21e.

