you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 320: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) reported Q3FY19 earnings below our estimates due to higher than expected costs. JKLC’s investments in Waste Heat recovery (WHR) plant at Durg, Chhattisgarh unit and other cost rationalization programs at other plants failed to expand margins due to weak prices. The outlook on prices in its key markets (North, Gujarat and East) remains weak due to continuous capacity addition, intense competition and revival of capacities under distress. Marginal increase of Rs3-5/bag in its selected markets in the peak season of activity vindicates our weak price outlook in its regions. Hence, we expect margins to remain under pressure with EBITDA/t at Rs500 in FY20e despite cost savings from investments made on CPP, WHR and 0.6mtpa grinding unit in Odisha.


Outlook


We maintain Hold with TP of Rs320 (earlier Rs340) downgrading assigned EV/EBITDA multiple from earlier 9.5x to 9.0x FY21e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Hold #JK Lakshmi Cement #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

