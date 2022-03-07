Hold JK Cement; target of Rs 3150: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on JK Cement

JK Cement (JKCE)’s board has approved the company’s entry into the paint business through a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS). The WOS would undertake manufacturing, selling, trading, importing & exporting, and otherwise dealing in all types of paints and allied products and services. The creation of a WOS should enable a singular focus on the paint business.

Outlook

We have a Hold rating on the stock with a TP of Rs3,150. We have not incorporated the paints business into our estimates.

