    Hold JK Cement; target of Rs 3150: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 3150 in its research report dated March 06, 2022.

    March 07, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on JK Cement


    JK Cement (JKCE)’s board has approved the company’s entry into the paint business through a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS). The WOS would undertake manufacturing, selling, trading, importing & exporting, and otherwise dealing in all types of paints and allied products and services. The creation of a WOS should enable a singular focus on the paint business.



    Outlook


    We have a Hold rating on the stock with a TP of Rs3,150. We have not incorporated the paints business into our estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #JK Cement #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 01:58 pm
