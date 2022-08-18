English
    Hold JK Cement; target of Rs 3050: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 3050 in its research report date August 17, 2022.

    August 18, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement


    With 14.7 MT grey cement capacity, JK Cement is the fourth largest player in North India, which contribute over 40% of its revenues. The company also has a presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is also the second largest producer of white cement (0.6 MT) and wall putty (1.2 MT) in India • The company is adding another 4 MT integrated cement capacity (22 MW WHRS) in the central region that will take its capacity to 18.7 MT by FY23E • The company is aiming to reach 25 MT capacity by FY25E and has identified the UP and MP market for the said expansion.



    Outlook


    We now downgrade our rating from BUY to HOLD post the recent rally. We value the company at Rs 3,050/share (i.e. at 14x FY24E EV/EBITDA).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:28 pm
