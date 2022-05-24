English
    Hold JK Cement; target of Rs 2700: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on JK Cement


    Q4FY22 standalone EBITDA declined 20% YoY to Rs3.8bn and blended EBITDA/ton fell 21% YoY to Rs973 − both 4-5% below our and consensus estimates owing to a higher-than-expected increase in cost/ton. Nearly 25% of the equipment erection work at the 4mt green-field Panna plant has been completed, and management expects to commission the project by Mar’23. This is likely to drive a grey cement volume CAGR of ~11% over FY22-25E.


    Outlook


    We broadly maintain our FY23-24 EBITDA estimates, with an unchanged TP of Rs2,700 (Mar’23). Our DCF-based TP implies 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 12x. Maintain Hold as risk-reward appears to be balanced.


    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #JK Cement #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:10 pm
