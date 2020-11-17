Hold JK Cement; target of Rs 2100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement

JK Cement reported good set of Q2FY21 numbers that were ahead of our estimates led by a sharp recovery in sales volumes and healthy margin expansion despite weak realisations. Revenues grew 23.6% YoY to Rs 1,550.7 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1401 crore). Blended sales volume jumped 25.6% YoY 2.81MT (vs. I-direct estimated sales volume of 2.55 MT). While grey cement volumes increased 28% YoY to 2.5MT, white cement also recovered by 9% YoY to 0.36 MT being an urban centric product that was most impacted by lockdown in Q1. Though blended realisations fell 1.6% YoY to Rs 5,517/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 5,505/t), total costs per tonne for the quarter fell 9.2% YoY to Rs4,056/t. This led to 28.7% YoY growth in EBITDA/t to Rs1,461/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1,223/t). PAT was at Rs 223.5 crore, up 101.5% YoY mainly led by healthy operating performance. While in the near term, higher petcoke price would lead to ~2-3% rise in costs, the company is now better off with improved pricing in north post end of monsoon and efficiency benefit accruing from newly commissioned plants.

Outlook

The management’s efforts to improve cost efficiencies through newly added capacities (4.2 MT) are expected to drive profitability, from Q4FY21E onwards. Thus, we believe there is further scope for growth and margin expansion. However, with an announcement of new capex under phase-II 3.5-4.0MT greenfield expansion, we expect debt levels to remain high, going forward. Post the recent rally in the stock, we believe the stock is richly valued at EV/tonne of $150/t. Hence, we downgrade the stock to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 2100/share (i.e. valuing at 11x FY22E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.