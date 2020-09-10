Hold Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 51: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Jindal Stainless

JSL reported 88kt sales volume (down 60% yoy/qoq), 15% higher than our estimate of 77kt. This drove total EBITDA 12% higher than our estimate, though EBITDA/t at Rs7,208/t was in line with our estimate of Rs7,428/t. The company has availed a moratorium for interest to the tune of Rs440mn and has deferred repayments to the tune of Rs610mn up to Aug’20. The net debt in Jun’20 stood at Rs35.2bn compared to Rs36.1bn in Mar’20. In Q2, JSL is likely to repay about $20mn ECB, which will be funded through internal accruals and equity contribution from the promoters, who subscribed to convertible warrants worth Rs1.6bn at a price of Rs42.55/sh.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 4.2x our FY22E EV/EBITDA. Our numbers for remaining 9MFY21 already factor in recovery. We tweak our FY21 estimates slightly to incorporate Q1 results. Maintain Hold with a TP of Rs51 (Rs52 previously).

